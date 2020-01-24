Vegan protestor raids Coles and Woolworths to blame meat for the Australian bushfire crisis

A vegan has caused outrage by blaming meat-eaters for the bushfire crisis.

Tash Peterson visited several Coles and Woolworths stores in Perth on Friday night with a stuffed sheep and a sign while a fellow protester streamed the disruption to Facebook.

Ms Peterson held the sign in front of the meat isle while a portable speaker could be heard blaring a siren and news coverage of the devastating bushfires.

‘Australia is on fire meat, dairy and eggs is the fuel watch cowspiracy,’ her sign read.

Shoppers in Coles quickly became enraged with the loud protest as one father angrily slammed her while he escorted a child away.

‘This is actually really offensive can you please go away,’ he said.

‘It’s not really appropriate to be doing something like this here.’

A woman, who identified herself as the store manager, could then be seen repeatedly telling Ms Peterson and the person filming to leave before trying to block the camera with her hand.

The manager then attempted to quickly grab the sign from Ms Peterson which turned into a brief altercation between two women.

After being escorted out of Coles by the manager the pair then made their way to Woolworths before they were escorted out by security.

Ms Peterson, a member of Direct Action Everywhere Perth, stated on social media that bushfires were started by the impact of the meat and dairy industry.

‘I don’t want to come across as callous during such a difficult time in Australia; however, we need to recognise the fact that this devastation has been initiated primarily by animal agriculture,’ she said.

‘Animal agriculture is the leading cause of climate change, deforestation, wildlife extinction & a majority of other environmental catastrophes.’

Ms Peterson was previously involved in a similar protest on Christmas Eve where she stood wearing a bloodied apron with a fake butchered pig’s head under her arm in Coles and Woolworths stores.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Coles and Woolworths for comment.