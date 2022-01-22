Vegan travel across Europe promises an exhilarating culinary experience.

A vegan journey across Europe promises an exhilarating culinary experience.

From August 20 to 27, the vegan foodie trip of a lifetime will travel from Budapest to Berlin, providing an incredible plant-based experience.

Contiki has partnered with one of Instagram’s most well-known foodies to offer an exclusive trip to Europe’s best vegan-friendly destinations.

Contiki’s collaboration with @thelittlelondonvegan is part of Veganuary, a month-long celebration of veganism.

It is hosted by @thelittlelondonvegan aka Clare Every, who has amassed a devoted following through her vegan foodie adventures that have taken her from street food stalls to Michelin star restaurants all over the world.

Budapest, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Bratislava, Brno, and Dresden are among the cities visited over the course of eight days in five countries.

Clare will take guests on a plant-based food journey and provide them with a platter of vegan travel tips.

The trip includes some of Contiki’s signature experiences, such as dining with locals and attending one of the world’s largest vegan festivals.

“I’ve documented and taken my followers on vegan food journeys from all over the world online, so partnering with Contiki and doing it in person is really cool,” Clare said.

Veganuary is an inspiring month for the vegan community, so why not plan a once-in-a-lifetime foodie trip for the summer?”

“Europe is home to some of the most vegan-friendly destinations on the planet,” said Donna Jeavons, a spokesperson for Contiki. “What better way to explore them than with one of the biggest vegan food influencers, @thelittlelondonvegan?”

“Not only will guests be able to immerse themselves in Europe’s renowned history and culture, but they’ll also be able to stuff themselves silly in some of the world’s best plant-based eateries.”

The full itinerary for Contiki’s Vegan Food Europe Explorer can be found here.

