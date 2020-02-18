Vegan who’s ‘proud’ of raiding farms and stealing livestock reveals he’s willing to go to jail

A militant vegan accused of raiding farms and stealing livestock has defiantly told of how he would rather go to prison than apologise.

James Warden, 25, rose to national attention after allegedly stealing a $1,500 calf from a Western Australian farm in 2018.

He was also arrested in Perth in February of last year after live-streaming from inside a pork farm on the social media page of US animal activist group Direct Action Everywhere.

Warden – who has pleaded not guilty to stealing and aggravated burglary – admitted he is looking at time behind bars if convicted.

‘There’s a very good chance of prison time – I’d say I’m looking at between six to 12 months,’ he told The West Australian.

‘We may be offered a fine and counselling, however we will reject counselling of any type as we refuse to be put through a “rehabilitation” process for an action we consider just – and when we did it whilst sound of mind.’

Despite the prosecutions, Warden launched the Perth branch of Direct Action Everywhere last year and said he plans to continue non-violent campaigns.

‘We aren’t sorry, we are proud,’ he said.

He has criticised the passive nature of Perth’s animal activism scene, saying there is a gap between assertive action and more direct protests regarding animal welfare.

Earlier this month, another animal rights activist was tackled by an AFLW player after running onto the field at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

In addition to appearing in the AFLW broadcast, Tash Peterson’s stunt was also live-streamed to Facebook by Direct Action Everywhere.

In footage of the protest, Ms Peterson could be seen jumping the fence onto the oval with her flag in hand.

Wearing tights reading ‘vegan booty’ and a ‘right to rescue’ crop top, the activist made a beeline to the centre of the pitch.