Vegans Rejoice as Lindt Announces Oat Milk Chocolate Bars

Everyone knows Lindt chocolate is some of the best out there, but up to now, vegans and lactose intolerant people haven’t been able to indulge.

That’s all changed with the news that vegan Lindt chocolate is on the way and will be launched in Europe in time for Christmas (disturbingly not as far away as it sounds).

The new line is made with oat milk rather than cow’s milk, free from dairy, lactose and any animal products.

The only bad news is that Lindt hasn’t opted to include its mega-popular and ridiculously delicious truffles in the range, but hopefully if the bars do well, that will change.

The chocolate bars will come in three varieties: salted caramel (nom), hazelnut and cookie. They’ll come in completely recyclable packaging, too, which is a nice touch.

So far, we only have confirmation that the bars – released under the Lindt Hello brand – will launch in Germany, but we’d be very surprised if they didn’t find their way to the rest of the continent.

Bring on the ethical chocolates so we can stuff our faces almost guilt-free. [Metro]