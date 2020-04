A worker makes vegetarian Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves, at a workshop in Wanzhai Township of Xuanen County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hubei Province on April 14, 2020. A local company mixed glutinous rice with various vegetables such as carrot, spinach and beet to make vegetarian Zongzi, winning popularity among consumers. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)