Vehicle examined in Qld teen hit-run death

A woman has attended a Queensland police station with the vehicle believed to be involved in a crash that killed a teenager.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident after she was struck about 3.20am on Sunday in Beaconsfield, a suburb of Mackay.

Police have been searching for the driver involved in the suspected hit-run that killed the girl as she was walking along the side of the road, and appealed for public assistance.

About 3pm on Sunday a 29-year-old Mackay woman attended the local station with the vehicle which had panel damage, police said.

The woman is assisting police with inquiries while the vehicle is examined.