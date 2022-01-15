Vehicle restrictions have been issued by PennDOT in advance of a winter storm.

Vehicle restrictions have been issued by PennDOT ahead of an impending winter storm.

In advance of the Sunday into Monday winter storm, PennDOT issued a statement advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, snow will begin after 1 p.m. on Sunday, with 4–8 inches of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice possible.

The latest on the storm: Central Pennsylvania is expecting several inches of snow and sub-zero wind chills this weekend.

Various speed and vehicle restrictions are expected to be implemented throughout the winter storm, according to officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Starting this Sunday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., the following restrictions will be in effect.

Vehicle restrictions are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on the following Tier 2 roads:

Vehicle restrictions are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the following Tier 2 highways:

Tier 3 has additional vehicle restrictions:

Vehicle restrictions will begin at 11:00 p.m. on the following Tier 3 roads:

Updates will be communicated via variable message boards on the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps for residents interested in receiving direct messages about the winter storm.

On the website, drivers can also sign up for personalized alerts.

