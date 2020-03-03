Vehicle targeted by PKK near Turkey’s border with Iran

ANKARA, March 2 (Xinhua) — A Turkish official vehicle was targeted in an attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Monday in Turkey’s eastern province of Agri bordering Iran, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The attack occurred at 8:50 a.m. local time (0550 GMT) in the Gurbulak district 3 km from Turkey’s border with Iran. The PKK fired rockets at the vehicle, which was carrying customs officials, killing one person and injuring several others, according to local newspaper Daily Sabah.

Search and rescue teams have arrived at the site and the border gate has been closed.

Soylu said security forces have captured the attackers.

The PKK, which has been fighting against the Turkish army for over 30 years for an autonomous region in the southeastern part of the country, is listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.