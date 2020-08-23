Vendors in Beijing’s Xinfadi to receive more financial support

A total of 100 million yuan (US$14.48 million) of low-interest-rate loans will be provided by Du Xiaoman Financial to small and medium wholesalers and vendors in Beijing’s Xinfadi wholesale market, as part of the city’s efforts to help them to resume normal business and solve financial problems.

Du Xiaoman Financial, also known as Baidu Financial Services Group, is a financial technology firm specializing in providing short-term loans and investment services.

Since the outbreak emerged in the Xinfadi wholesale market, many small wholesalers have received financial support from the local financial institutions. For example, small business owners can apply for an unsecured loan through the online platform of Ping An Puhui, a consumer finance arm of Chinese insurer Ping An Group. They can borrow up to 500,000 yuan, and the process for applying the loans could take as brief as 15 minutes.

Bank of Beijing also issued financial support plans for coronavirus-hit businesses. The bank set flexible loan maturity periods and provided diversified modes of repayment of principal and interest. For companies that still have financing demand after the maturity of a working capital turnover loan, but temporarily has financial difficulties, the bank would carry out loan investigation, review in advance, and renew loans after the companies pass the review.

With guidance from the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration and Financial Service Office of Beijing Fengtai District Financial Service, Du Xiaoman Financial will provide financial support to more wholesalers and vendors in the Xinfadi wholesale market.