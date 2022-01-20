Venezuela demands the return of its diplomatic missions in the United States.

Venezuela demands that its diplomatic missions in the United States be returned to Venezuela.

According to Venezuela’s foreign minister, assets belong to the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.

BOGOTA, COSTA RICA

Venezuela’s foreign minister demanded on Wednesday that the United States return control of the South American country’s embassy in Washington and its consulate in New York, which are held by “a gang of international criminals” linked to opposition leader Juan Guaido.

In a statement to the press, Felix Plasencia said, “We demand that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken instruct government authorities to return the diplomatic headquarters in Washington and the consulate in New York to the Government of Venezuela.”

The assets have been “vandalized, invaded, and stolen from all Venezuelans” and “are being destroyed,” according to Plasencia, and must be returned to Venezuelan authorities represented by “legitimate president, Nicolas Maduro.”

Plasencia urged Blinken to follow the lead of the Bolivian government, which recently returned more than a dozen vehicles to Guaido’s diplomats in La Paz that had been in their possession since October 2020, when Jeanine Anez was in power.

The Maduro government resumed relations with La Paz after Luis Arce was elected President of Bolivia last year.

Several opposition leaders were accused of destroying cultural property, including the embassy library, works of art, and the diplomatic mission’s official residence in Bolivia, according to the foreign minister.

Guaido declared himself acting president in January 2019 after the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared Maduro an usurper.

Guaido has since been recognized as Venezuela’s “interim president” by the US government and over 50 other nations.

While the European Union has joined the United States in recognizing Guaido’s presidency, it has also left the door open for dialogue with Maduro.

Other “stolen” assets, such as works of art and documents, have also been demanded by Venezuela.