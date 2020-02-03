Venezuelan legislative commission to probe alleged wrongdoing by Guaido

CARACAS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Venezuela’s National Assembly has created a special commission to investigate alleged corruption by opposition leader Juan Guaido and his aides, opposition deputy Jose Brito said on Monday.

The commission is composed of representatives from all of the parties with seats in the assembly, Brito told reporters.

Commission members are to meet for the first time on Wednesday, and plan to cite Guaido to attend a hearing.

Guaido is suspected of mishandling funds provided by foreign countries, including Germany, Spain, Canada and the United States, among other things.

The commission will investigate, for example, how Guaido spent money received from Venezuelan non-governmental organizations funded by the United States Agency for International Development.

Guaido, who until January served as president of the National Assembly, declared himself “acting president” of Venezuela in early 2019 in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power.

While Guaido received the backing of the White House and its allies in Latin America, he failed to rally the support he needed at home.