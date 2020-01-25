Venezuelan president invites UN, EU to accompany conciliation talks with opposition

CARACAS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday invited delegates from the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and the governments of Argentina, Mexico and Panama to accompany his government’s conciliation talks with the opposition.

During an anti-imperialist rally in Caracas, Maduro called on the regional governments and the international organizations to follow the process of the talks, as the two sides are trying on an agreement for holding legislative elections.

Maduro suggested United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres name a “commission” of electoral observers, “so they can be witnesses on the day the Venezuelan people recover their National Assembly.”

“The Constitution mandates that (legislative) elections be held in 2020,” he said, calling on Venezuelans to get prepared to join the poll as “Venezuela’s path is democracy, freedom, the vote.”

“I want to go to elections where all the opposition takes part,” said the president.

Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was rejected by the hard-right opposition, which boycotted the elections, claiming the process was skewed in favor of the ruling socialist party.