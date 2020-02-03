Venezuelan ruling party announces demonstrations for first week of February

CARACAS, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Supporters of former President Hugo Chavez will hold demonstrations during the first week of February, Dario Vivas, vice president of events and mobilizations for Venezuela’s ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV), , announced on Saturday.

On Saturday, demonstrations honoring Ezequiel Zamora, hero of the Federal War (1859-1863) and an inspiration to the Chavista movement which was started by Chavez’s supporters, took place in the cities of Caracas and Cua.

Vivas said that the Chavista movement on Sunday would celebrate the 21st anniversary of Chavez’s “control of the government for the first time.”

Demonstrations commemorating Antonio Jose de Sucre, a prominent figure in Venezuelan and South American independence movements, will be held on Feb. 3, Vivas added.

“On February 4, people will celebrate the Day of Dignity,” Vivas said, referring to the day marking Chavez-led uprising against former President Carlos Andres Perez in 1992.

These demonstrations are taking place at a time when “oligarchy is attacking the Venezuelan people and is trying to do away with peace and tranquility,” Vivas said.