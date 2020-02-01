Venezuela’s Guaido will seek to return to Caracas after…

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who defied a travel ban to seek support in Europe for new elections in his country, said on Wednesday he would attempt to return to Caracas but expected it to be dangerous.

Speaking in the European Parliament in Brussels, Guaido also called on the EU to increase pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro through more sanctions, comparing the plight of his country to Syria and Yemen.

“Yes I took a risk to leave … my return will be risky,” he said, accusing Maduro of “sadist” actions against opponents. (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Gareth Jones)