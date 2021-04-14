Venezuela’s Maduro sends Ramadan greetings to Muslims

BOGOTA

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marked the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the country Tuesday.

“At the beginning of Ramadan, we embrace the Muslim people of our homeland and of the world,” said Maduro, sharing a photo of the Holy Ka’aba, Islam’s most sacred site, on Twitter.

Defining Ramadan as a month of great spiritual significance and deep faith, Maduro extended his greetings to Muslims across world, saying “Ramadan Mubarak.”

The first fast of Ramadan was observed Tuesday in the South American country.