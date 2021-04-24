Venues for UEFA EURO 2020 matches changed

ANKARA

UEFA on Friday announced a change in the venues to host EURO 2020, with Seville replacing Bilbao, and Dublin matches moved to Saint Petersburg and London.

“We have been working diligently with the host associations and local authorities to ensure a safe and festive environment at the games and I am really pleased that we are able to welcome spectators at all matches for a celebration of national team football across the continent,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The UEFA Executive Committee met via videoconference and was informed of the confirmation given by local authorities that all four UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Munich would be able to host a minimum of 14,500 spectators.

Therefore, Munich was confirmed as a host venue for the championship.

The four matches initially scheduled to take place in Bilbao were moved to the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

These matches are supported by the Autonomous Community of Andalusia, which has confirmed its intention of allowing spectators at 30% of the stadium capacity for the three Group E matches and a Round of 16 match.

The three Group E matches, initially scheduled for Dublin, will be relocated to the Saint Petersburg Stadium, which is already hosting three Group B matches and a quarter-final.

The Round of 16 matches initially scheduled in Dublin will be moved to Wembley Stadium in London.