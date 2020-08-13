Venus Williams sweeps past Azarenka to face Serena at Top Seed Open

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Two former World No. 1 players and Grand Slam champions took to the court for a first-round tussle at the inaugural Top Seed Open on Tuesday, and Venus Williams beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2.

“Honestly, it’s really difficult to come back after all these months and play well,” Williams said during her post-match press conference. “Most of the time in practice, you’re hitting the ball well, then a match comes and it’s just not the same. I think for both of us, (it’s) just to walk out there and hopefully play well, and I think we both did.”

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams will now face another former world No. 1 and Grand Slam champion in the second round: her 23-time major-winning sister Serena.

Serena Williams overcame fellow American Bernarda Pera in three sets in Tuesday’s first match on Center Court.

“One Grand Slam winner, former World No. 1, to another,” said Venus Williams. “It’s been quite the draw for me, but quite honestly, this is perfect, because I haven’t played in forever, so I want to play the best players. And I think I got my wish playing Serena, so here we go.”

The two WTA Legend siblings will come into their second-round encounter with 38-year-old Serena holding an 18-12 head-to-head lead over her 40-year-old sister. Their most recent completed match went the way of Serena: a 6-1, 6-2 third-round victory for the younger sister at the 2018 U.S. Open. Enditem