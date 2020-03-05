Versace reeled in Melbourne jewel heist

A balding burglar has used a fishing rod to brazenly remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin at a high-end Melbourne boutique.

The tracksuit-clad man spent about three hours to reel in his $700 catch in the middle of the night on Little Collins Street on February 24.

He tried with a smaller rod before returning with a bigger one.

“It’s fairly blatant and quite bold as well, to have someone with a fishing rod in the middle of the night in the city. It’s very unusual,” Detective Senior Constable Bede Whitty told reporters on Wednesday.

“The fishing rod hook hooked the necklace and was removed from over the top of the mannequin’s head and then removed through the hole in the window.”

CCTV of the man’s fishing expedition has been released as police work to identify him.

They’re urging anyone who may have been in the area and seen something around 2am to come forward.

“I’ve not seen someone use a fishing rod to commit a burglary in the past,” Const. Whitty said.

The burglar is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, with short, fair receding hair, and aged between 40 and 50.

He was wearing a blue Lonsdale windcheater with grey tracksuit pants.