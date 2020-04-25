“very low levels of radioactivity” in France

Radioactivity measurements in France, taken especially after the recent Chernobyl fires, show “very low levels of radioactivity,” said the Institute for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN) in a statement on Friday.

IRSN has published “the results of its first measurements, which notably concern the cesium 137 activity in France of air masses from the fire region. These significant measurements show very low levels of radioactivity, consistent with the modeling results “.

“The highest cesium 137 activity by volume was measured at the Bouc-bel-Air station (Bouches-du-Rhône),” said the institute. According to IRSN, “this measure reflects a weak marking (…) due to the air masses coming from Ukraine and is consistent with the established models”.

The measurements of the stations of Orsay (Essonne), Dijon (Côte-d’Or), Romagnat (Puy-de-Dôme) and Revin (Ardennes) are meanwhile above the decision thresholds but “at very low levels” , says the institute. In addition, “they do not present, during the sampling period, radiological marking coming from the air masses of Ukraine”.

Heavy rain expected in the region on Saturday

A forest fire broke out a fortnight ago around the damaged Chernobyl power plant, reinforced by strong winds and unusually dry weather.

According to IRSN, “the number of fires is decreasing”. In addition, heavy rains are expected in the region on Saturday, which “would mitigate the intensity of these outbreaks and contribute to their extinction,” the statement said.

The fire was started by a young resident living near the Chernobyl area, who faces up to five years in prison for “destroying vegetation”. The 27-year-old said he set the grass on fire “for fun,” police said.

One of the reactors at the Chernobyl plant exploded on April 26, 1986 contaminating, according to some estimates, up to three quarters of Europe. The area within a radius of 30 kilometers around the damaged power station has since been largely abandoned.