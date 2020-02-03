‘Very nervous’ Prince William was seen chewing gum while actors made light of Megxit at the BAFTAs’ 

The Cambridges appeared riled by jokes aimed at the Royal Family at the Baftas as witnesses described seeing Prince William chewing gum and Kate tapping her foot.

They were seen awkwardly laughing during Sunday night’s BAFTA ceremony after Margot Robbie joked about Megxit during an acceptance speech.

Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, were the guests of honour at the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall and watched on as Brad Pitt, 56, was named best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

With the star absent from the London ceremony, his co-star Robbie read out a speech on his behalf, quipping: ‘He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.’

Last month, Harry relocated to Canada to join his wife and son Archie, weeks after the couple’s shock announcement that they’d be quitting the Royal Family.

Ahead of leaving the UK, Harry spoke of his ‘great sadness’ at leaving the Royal Family, but said he and Meghan had ‘no other option’ than to quit senior royal duties.

By quitting their senior royal roles, they will sacrifice their HRH title.

Prince Harry wasn’t the only royal to come under fire during the prestigious ceremony, with actress Rebel Wilson shocking with a quip about Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties last year amid his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Presenting the Best Director award, Rebel referenced the Prince Andrew’s controversy as she quipped: ‘It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew… uh, Royal Harry… no, sorry, Royal Phil- at this royal… palace place.’

The Duke Of York stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with billionaire paedophile Epstein.

Following the interview, he was accused of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier, and empathy with his victims.