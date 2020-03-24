A Glasgow veterinary practice has brought forward the launch of a new app providing video consultations to pet owners.

The introduction of the Pets’n’Vets Family PetsApp has been accelerated in response to the Covid-19 outbreak to help cut down on unnecessary social interaction. It follows recent guidance from The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons which has relaxed rules on remote consultations to help cope with the growing pandemic.

In addition to video consults, the app also supports appointment bookings, text consultations and photo and video sharing.

Ross Alan, partner at Pets’n’Vets Family, said PetsApp will allow the practice to separate essential from non-essential visits, giving owners peace of mind if their animal takes unwell.