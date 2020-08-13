Veteran carpenter’s handcrafted wooden toys go viral online

Dandan is surrounded by other children as he sits in a wooden baby car made by his grandfather, veteran carpenter Li Shishui, in Xinqiao Village of Xinqiao Township, Changting County, southeast China’s Fujian Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Dandan recently became the envy of all children in his village — the 18-month-old toddler had received a full-size wooden baby car handcrafted by his grandpa. The special gift, featuring movable parts resembling a praying mantis’ legs, went viral online when Dandan’s parents shared a video of it on the social networking platform. The wooden toy’s creator, Li Shishui, is a veteran carpenter. In 2018, Li retired from carpentry, which for over 50 years had earned him a living. The 70-year-old returned home to look after his grandson Dandan, whose parents used to work away from home. Having more free time after retirement, Li went back to his old business, making toys out of waste planks for only one client: Dandan. Li’s toy works not only appealed to Dandan, but also to his son and daughter-in-law. Earlier this year, Dandan’s parents decided to go home and stay with the family. They quit their jobs and started an online garment business. In their spare time, they also publish videos of Li’s wooden toys to raise public awareness of the glamour of traditional carpentry. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)