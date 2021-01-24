Veteran U.S. talk show host Larry King dies at 87

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Larry King, a veteran U.S. talk show host and former CNN interviewer, died on Saturday at the age of 87 after media reported earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medial Center in Los Angeles,” said a statement posted on King’s social media account.

King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live” for over two and a half decades and retired in 2010 after clocking in at more than 6,000 episodes.

Earlier this month, citing sources close to the family, CNN reported that King had been undergoing intensive treatment for over a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Enditem