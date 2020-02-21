ViacomCBS’ revenue falls 3% in first quarterly report…

Feb 20 – ViacomCBS Inc posted a 3% drop in revenue on Thursday as the company reported its first quarterly results since the merger of the media firms late last year.

Viacom and CBS completed their merger in December, their third attempt since 2016, aiming to beef up their presence in the media industry and fight off deep-pocketed players such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

Revenue fell to $6.87 billion from $7.09 billion a year ago in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)