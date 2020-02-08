Vic driver ‘got tactics from Gargasoulas’

A driver accused of endangering pedestrians’ lives in Melbourne’s CBD allegedly told police he was inspired by Bourke Street Mall killer James Gargasoulas.

Blayze Pemberton-Burden was cleared by a mental health assessment the day before allegedly driving his Mazda sedan to the intersection of Flinders and Swanston street, standing on the roof of the car and yelling “no one can stop me”.

The 26-year-old is then accused of doing a burnout in the intersection on Wednesday as pedestrians had right of way before continuing down Flinders Street and running a red right.

Police say pedestrians feared they could be killed before Pemberton-Burden was arrested when his car broke down at the intersection of Flinders and William streets.

The accused driver was refused bail in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with reckless conduct endangering life, and dangerous and careless driving.

He allegedly told police he got his tactics from Gargasoulas.

“The accused stated he wanted to get a message out that he had got his tactics from Dimitrious (James) Gargasoulas and the Bourke Street incident,” the prosecutor Jakeb Cheney told the court.

“Police are worried that if the accused’s vehicle did not break down, what the accused’s next course of action was, and are extremely concerned for the ongoing safety of the public.”

In January 2017, Gargasoulas drove a car in circles at the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets before taking the car through the Bourke Street mall, killing six people and injuring another 27.

Pemberton-Burden was discouraged from representing himself during his bail application but insisted on going ahead with it.

When asked to confirm his name, he said “what do you think?”

“Welcome to us and welcome to answer,” the man also said, before conceding he was Blayze Pemberton-Burden.

As prosecutors explained their opposition to bail, the man yelled “bail’s accepted motherf*cker”.

After being reprimanded by Magistrate Andrew McKenna, Pemberton-Burden replied “I will play a part in my own proceeding, sir”.

The day before before the alleged events in Melbourne’s CBD, police say the IT consultant drove to his workplace before being taken to Box Hill Hospital because of concerns for his mental health.

He told officers who arrived to collect him to “shoot me in the head” but was cleared by the hospital’s mental health assessment.

In recent days, police say Pemberton-Burden tweeted: “I don’t come for peace, I come for war, Buddhism terrorism” and “I’ll break every rule in the book, I’ll make the holocaust look like a walk in the park, I’ll make Tiananmen Square look like child’s play”.

A subsequent psychological report suggested the 26-year-old had an undiagnosed delusional disorder and also expressed concerns about his behaviour escalating if allowed back into the community.

Magistrate McKenna refused bail and ordered Pemberton-Burden be assessed again “to determine the root of this unusually excessive and aggressive behaviour”.

Before being taken out of court, Pemberton-Burden asked: “How many times do I have to be cleared by medical experts before people stop thinking I’m delusional”.

Police earlier said new shoot-to-kill powers were never considered during Wednesday’s incident because it was resolved within minutes.

Pemberton-Burden is due back in court on February 14.