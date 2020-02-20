Vic hoping to stop grand prix tram strikes

Tram driver strikes planned during Melbourne’s upcoming grand prix have been referred to the industrial tribunal.

The Victorian government fears the impact they could have on the state’s economy.

The state government will refer the strikes, coinciding with next month’s motoring event, to the Fair Work Commission on Friday, citing economic and safety concerns.

The tribunal will have five days to determine if the strikes can go ahead.

The step comes after industrial action brought the city’s iconic trams to a standstill once again on Thursday,

Drivers stopped work from 10am to 2pm, with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union still at loggerheads with Yarra Trams about their workers’ enterprise bargaining agreement.

More stoppages are scheduled throughout March and some will directly impact the four-day Formula One Australian GP.

Public Transport Minister Melissa Horne says the event must be protected.

“This is action that is targeting one of our most iconic major events, which brings millions of dollars to the Victorian economy,” she told reporters on Thursday.

RTBU secretary Luba Grigorovitch said the Fair Work application is simply a way for the minister to shirk her responsibility for helping to resolve the government’s dispute with Yarra Trams.

“She needs to get on with her job of mediating this dispute within the scope of her portfolio, not do the bidding of a profiteering multinational corporation,” Ms Grigorovitch said in a statement.

The minister insists Yarra Trams and the union must resolve their differences themselves through the Fair Work Commission.

Ms Horne understands a final point of contention between them is Yarra Trams’ desire to lift a cap on part-time workers from four per cent to 15 per cent, a move she says would benefit women.

Yarra Trams said it has offered a 12 per cent pay increase over four years and remains committed to continuing negotiations.

The Fair Work Commission referral comes after parliamentary question time was temporarily suspended on Wednesday as RTBU protesters spoke up, some wearing t-shirts reading “Horne, do your job”.

Ms Horne said she would not heed their message.

“I’m not going to be bullied and intimidated by a handful of middle-aged blokes who are hell-bent on protecting their interests and not allowing part-time women into the workforce,” the minister said.

Ms Grigorovitch hit back at her attack on the protesters.

“It’s not just the ‘middle aged blokes’ who are hell-bent on protecting their conditions – it’s all RTBU Members,” the union boss tweeted alongside a photo with a group of women members.