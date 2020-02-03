Vic Libs want federal climate stability

The leader of Victoria’s Liberal Party has stressed the need for stability in federal climate change policy, including carbon emission reduction targets beyond 2030.

But Michael O’Brien insists he isn’t having a crack at Australia’s past three prime ministers.

Supporting long-term targets is a shift from Mr O’Brien’s predecessor as opposition leader, Matthew Guy.

“I think we need to have longer-term targets, because that promotes greater certainty,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.

“It means that business and the community have got the opportunity to plan, and that longer-term planning is what lets you have lower emissions and lower costs.”

The federal government should set the targets, Mr O’Brien said, though he isn’t holding out hope that will happen.

“Unfortunately, politics seems to be so fraught these days on every side that that goal is still some way off,” he said.

“So in the meantime, from the Victorian point of view, I think it is useful to have targets to allow business and the community the certainty to plan.”

Asked whether he was criticising recent prime ministers, Mr O’Brien insisted he wasn’t.

“I’m not, I’m talking about Victorian policy,” he said.

The leader’s new position has been welcomed by environmental groups.

“Liberal politicians from Victoria and other states are right on the money when they demand a credible climate policy,” Beyond Zero Emissions chief executive Vanessa Petrie said.