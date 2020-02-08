Vic upper house supports regional sitting

Victorian parliament’s upper house has backed a push for it to sit for a day in the state’s bushfire-ravaged northeast.

That comes despite Premier Daniel Andrews saying taxpayer money could be spent on better things than running parliament regionally.

The Victorian opposition has been calling for at least one sitting week to be held in a bushfire-affected area – either East Gippsland or the northeast – since mid-January.

The government was quick to dismiss the call, with Legislative Council President Shaun Leane telling the opposition last week he was concerned it could put an “unnecessary impost on regional areas that are prioritising bushfire recovery”.

But it changed its tune in the Legislative Council on Thursday and supported an opposition motion asking the chamber to meet and sit in northeast Victoria for one day in October or November.

The motion appeals to the clerk of the upper house to liaise with five affected councils to identify an appropriate location and date.

Liberal MP and Legislative Council deputy president, Wendy Lovell, said the sitting day will help boost the economy of an area where bushfires have compromised tourism.

But it will also help MPs more directly hear the perspectives of those affected by the blazes, she said.

“A regional sitting in the bushfire areas will demonstrate to these communities that we are actually listening,” she told parliament.

Labor MP Mark Gepp, speaking in support of the motion, said the government had been helping to kickstart local fire-hit economics through both direct support and encouraging people to visit them.

Only hours earlier, Mr Andrews suggested a regional parliamentary sitting may not be the best approach.

“To move the parliament to a regional area does cost a lot of money, and perhaps that money might better be spent,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

Victorian Labor is holding its caucus meeting in Lakes Entrance in the coming weeks as its own show of support, the premier said.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has accused the premier of keeping parliament “chained to the CBD”.

“Now more than ever, these towns need us to stay in their hotels, eat in their cafes, have a beer in their pubs and take the time to listen to them and help rebuild,” he said.

Though the motion focuses on five northeastern local government areas, East Gippsland Shire Council mayor John White says hosting a sitting week in his area would be completely within reach.

“You certainly wouldn’t go to Buchan, or you wouldn’t go to Mallacoota, but you could go to Lakes (Entrance), or Paynesville, or Metung or Bairnsdale,” he told AAP.