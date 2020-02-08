Vic workplace death reduction ‘not enough’

Victoria lost 24 people in workplace incidents in 2019, down by one compared to the year before but still having room for safety and prevention improvements.

The 21 men, one woman and two children who lost their lives across the state last year prompted WorkSafe to urge all Victorian workplaces to make health and safety their priority.

The youngest victim was a two-year-old boy who died after he was crushed by a spreader attachment that fell on him at a farm at Naringal in the state’s southwest.

Another three-year-old boy died after being thrown from a vehicle being driven by his father on a farm at Deddick.

Eight of the victims were workers over 60.

A single workplace death, Worksafe Chief Executive Colin Radford said, was one too many.

“These are not numbers, these are people. Fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, siblings, colleagues, teammates and community members,” he said.

“It is time to take strong and decisive action. There is simply no excuse for cutting corners when it comes to workplace safety.”

Once new workplace manslaughter legislation comes into force in July, monitoring of reckless employers is expected to be strengthened, along with penalties for failing to meet standards.

“A failure to address major safety risks was a common reason for many of the horrific but preventable incidents”, Mr Radford said.

“Out of respect for those we have lost and their families, it is time we said enough. It is time to take strong and decisive action.”

Nine of the 2019 fatalities involved some form of moving machinery, and six deaths occurred on farms.

VICTORIA WORKPLACE FATALITIES 2010-19

2010 – 23

2011 – 25

2012 – 18

2013 – 21

2014 – 23

2015 – 19

2016 – 26

2017 – 27

2018 – 25

2019 – 24