Vice premier stresses completing anti-poverty census in China

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for efforts to ensure the completion of all tasks in the poverty-alleviation census.

With the major census tasks already accomplished successfully, solid efforts should be made to ensure the completion of the remaining work and build a true and comprehensive data archive, Hu said during a meeting on the poverty-relief census.

The vice premier also stressed the good use of census results to fully reflect China’s anti-poverty achievements and improve mechanisms aimed at providing assistance and preventing people from slipping back into poverty.

The results of the census should also be used as an important reference for advancing rural vitalization in places that have shaken off poverty, Hu said. Enditem