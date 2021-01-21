Vice premier stresses consolidating poverty alleviation achievements

KUNMING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed consolidating poverty alleviation achievements as a primary task for China’s rural work at present and in the coming future stage.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to southwest China’s Yunnan Province from Jan. 16 to 19.

Hu urged continued efforts to support the development and improve people’s livelihood in places that have shaken off poverty and ensure no large-scale return to poverty.

He also called for the expansion of industries with local characteristics in areas where people have been lifted out of poverty to help increase their incomes. Enditem