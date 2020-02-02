Vice premier stresses containing source of infection

WUHAN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Saturday called for resolute efforts to contain the source of infection.

Sun, who leads a central government group to guide the epidemic control work in Hubei Province, called for concrete measures to interrupt virus spread, as well as strengthened prevention and control measures in rural areas.

She also urges higher efficiency in testing suspected infection cases and distributing medical supplies in the region.

While inspecting the epidemic prevention and control work in Xiaogan City in the afternoon, Sun stressed the prevention efforts at the primary level, especially in rural areas.