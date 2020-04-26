Vice premier stresses continuous, regular epidemic control measures

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan demanded continuous epidemic prevention and control efforts on a regular basis, in a bid to bring the economic and social activities completely back to normal.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of a central government group overseeing the epidemic response in Hubei, inspected Huangshi and Wuhan cities in central China’s Hubei province.

In Wuhan, Sun stressed intensified measures to curb nosocomial infections, and that schools should get prepared and coordinate with hospitals and the students’ families.

Sun also underlined solid, regular measures in public venues to consolidate the good momentum of epidemic prevention and control.

As all cities and counties in Hubei, including the once hard-hit Wuhan, were classified as low-risk areas, all Wuhan’s hospitals above the county or district level, except five designated COVID-19 hospitals, have reopened, and students in their final year of high schools are scheduled to restart classes in early May.

Sun also inspected a pharmaceutical company, a breeding base and the Garden Expo Park in Huangshi. She called for improved policies to stimulate consumption, expand the sale of agricultural products and support enterprises to overcome the impact of the epidemic.