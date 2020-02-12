Vice premier stresses leaving no coronavirus patients unattended

WUHAN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Sunday told the city of Huanggang in Hubei Province, a hard-hit city by the novel coronavirus outbreak near the provincial capital of Wuhan, to leave no patients unattended in an effort to cut off the virus from spreading.

Sun, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is leading a central government team guiding the epidemic control work in Hubei. She was on a visit to Huanggang to guide the implementation of prevention and control measures there.

While visiting the city’s center for disease control and prevention, Sun urged efforts to make better prevention and control plans and focus on containing the epidemic at the source.

Sun thanked medical teams from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other provinces, praising the support offered to Hubei for demonstrating the advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics.