Vice premier stresses stable employment amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for all-out efforts to ensure stable employment amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks Thursday at a teleconference on employment work amid the epidemic.

Stable employment is significant to resuming production, guaranteeing and improving people’s livelihood, and maintaining sound market expectations, Hu said.

He encouraged enterprises to resume production in a well-organized and safe manner while carrying out epidemic prevention and control work.

Massive layoffs must be prevented via efforts to help businesses keep their payrolls stable, while aid should be offered in a timely manner to those in need, he said.

Hu said the development of the employment market should be closely watched, and specific efforts should be made to take care of key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers.