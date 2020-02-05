Vice premier urges epidemic control efforts during travel rush

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He Tuesday called for efforts to ensure the transportation of emergency supplies and staggering return trips during the Spring Festival travel rush.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing a video and telephone conference on anti-virus supplies and travel-rush transportation work.

Stressing unified coordinating and dispatching, Liu also called for efforts to motivate enterprises and local governments in the epidemic prevention and control work.

The vice premier required all-out efforts to ensure supplies for people’s daily lives and organizing key companies to resume work and production in an orderly fashion.

Liu also called for reasonable optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures during transportation.