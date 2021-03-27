Vice premier urges Hainan’s opening-up in education, health service, sports

HAIKOU, March 26 (Xinhua) — Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has urged south China’s Hainan Province to advance opening-up in education, medical services, and sports to support the high-quality development of Hainan free trade port.

During her research tour to the island province from Wednesday to Friday, Sun visited medical institutions, schools, and a women’s football center to learn about the international cooperation in running schools, the introduction of high-end medical resources, and the promotion of sports facilities.

Sun commended Hainan’s achievements in recent years, citing the fact that Hainan has seen 102 new educational institutions established jointly with domestic and overseas partners. It also built 49 high-quality medical institutions, and more than 130 new medicines were administered in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone.

She said the province should continue to develop higher education institutions and build itself into a regional medical service center.

She also urged Hainan to pioneer the development of the sports industry, push forward the integration of tourism, healthcare, culture, and sports, and continue modernizing its service industry.

China last year released a master plan for the free trade port, aiming to build the whole of Hainan Island into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century. Enditem