Vicki Young, Laura Kuenssberg’s deputy, has ruled herself out of the race for BBC Political Editor.

Vicki Young, Laura Kuenssberg’s deputy and Andrew Marr’s pick to succeed her as BBC political editor, will not be applying.

Vicki Young has ruled herself out of the race to succeed Laura Kuenssberg as BBC Political Editor.

Andrew Marr recommended Young, a deputy political editor at the BBC for 27 years.

“I’ve been getting a lot of nice messages about the BBC Political Editor job so wanted to let you all know that I won’t be applying for personal reasons,” Young tweeted.

However, I eagerly anticipate cheering on whoever is cast in this incredible role.”

I’ve received a lot of nice messages about the (hashtag)BBC Political Editor job, but I’m afraid I won’t be applying for personal reasons.

However, you can expect to cheer for whoever is cast in this fantastic role.

Following his return to London from Washington, Jon Sopel, the BBC’s former North America editor, is one of the frontrunners to succeed Kunessberg.

Chris Mason, the BBC News channel presenter and former political correspondent, Media editor Amol Rajan, and Ros Atkins, the BBC News channel presenter who has won acclaim for his “explainer” videos of complex topics, are among the internal candidates expected to be considered.

After five years as the lead presenter of Newsnight, Emily Maitlis could welcome a new frontline role.

Kuenssberg, who has been tipped to host the Today show, will start a new BBC job in the spring.

Deborah Turness, the incoming BBC News and Current Affairs CEO, is expected to assist in the selection of her successor.

The arrival of Ms Turness, who is currently the CEO of ITN, could pique the interest of Anushka Asthana, ITV News’ Deputy Political Editor, and Cathy Newman, a Channel 4 News presenter.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and her deputy, Sam Coates, are also suspects.

The appointment of a highly sensitive political editor will be signed off by BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

Mr. Davie has made “impartiality” in the media a central tenet of his presidency.

Conservative MPs have accused the BBC of having an “anti-Boris Johnson” agenda when it comes to reporting on the Prime Minister’s Downing Street scandals.

Piers Morgan, a Ladbrokes outsider in 2001, has decided not to apply after signing a deal to host a global show on Rupert Murdoch’s upcoming talkTV network.

BBC Political Editor runners and riders: Laura Kuenssberg’s deputy Vicki Young rules herself out