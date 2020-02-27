Vics set Bulls distant target

Queensland have been set a tough challenge to win their Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at the Gabba, despite a relatively generous declaration from the visitors.

The Bulls are 0-51 at tea on day three having been set a victory target of 355 after the reigning Shield champions declared at 8-208.

Test opener Joe Burns is unbeaten on 27, with Bryce Street also still at the crease on 18.

Victoria have left the home side four and half sessions to chase down the target, however thunderstorms are forecast for Brisbane on the final day.

The Dukes ball has also proved bowler-friendly with 23 wickets in the opening two days.

The Vics resumed day three at 3-73 but batted steadily with their innings built around Travis Dean.

The opener was dismissed for 96 in the latter stages caught off a rearing Cameron Gannon delivery.

Matt Short (43) proved strong support as the pair added 97 for the fourth wicket.

Paceman Gannon (4-40) was the pick of an understrength Bulls’ attack with numerous players unavailable due to representative selection.