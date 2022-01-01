Victims of the Colorado wildfires begin their year in 2022 by sifting through the charred remains of their homes.

The Associated Press’ BRITTANY PETERSON, PATTY NIEBERG, and COLLEEN SLEVIN contributed to this report.

SUPERIOR, COLORADO –

Hundreds of Colorado residents who had planned to ring in the new year in their homes are instead spending the first days of the year trying to save what they can after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.

Families who were forced to flee the flames with little warning returned home to find a patchwork of devastation on Friday.

On some blocks, homes that had been reduced to smoking ruins stood next to homes that had been virtually unaffected by the fires.

“I saw beautiful homes for 35 years when I walked out my front door,” Eric House said.

“Now, when I walk out the door, my house is still standing.”

This is what I see when I walk out my front door.”

At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted Thursday in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000 people.

More than 500 homes are thought to have been destroyed, and homeowners are now faced with the difficult task of rebuilding amid a global supply shortage brought on by the two-year pandemic.

As a wildfire burns, firefighters spray water on a structure fire.

In Superior, Colorado, on December 30, 2021.

(David Zelio/AP Photo)

“With the way the economy is right now, how long will it take to rebuild all these houses?” Brian O’Neill, who owns a home in Louisville that was destroyed by fire, wondered.

Cathy Glaab discovered her Superior home had been reduced to a heap of charred and twisted debris.

It was one of a row of seven houses that were destroyed.

“The mailbox is still standing,” Glaab said, tears streaming down his cheeks.

“So many memories,” she added sadly.

Despite the devastation, she stated that she and her husband intend to rebuild the home they have lived in since 1998.

They adore the fact that the property backs up to a natural area and offers a view of the mountains from the back.

Lorio Peer, of Louisville, Colo., looks through the rubble of her fire-ravaged home after the Marshall Wildfire on Friday, Dec.

Number 31…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.