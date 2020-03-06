Victims of violent crime or sexual assault will be told when attacker is to be freed

Victims of violent or sexual crime will get the automatic right to know when their attacker is to be released from jail.

In cases where the offender is jailed for 12 months or more, their victim will be told when the criminal is moved to an open jail or considered for release.

Victims of foreign criminals will also be updated on when the offender’s deportation is due to take place.

The measures are set out in a new draft version of the Victims’ Code, published by ministers today.

Eligible victims will be automatically referred to the Victim Contact Scheme, which gives updates on offenders as they serve their sentence.

Currently, fewer than half of victims or their next of kin sign up for the scheme.

It will also give victims greater flexibility over when and how a Victim Personal Statement can be made.

A new victims’ law further expanding their rights is due to be published later this year.

The draft code will be consulted on for six weeks, ministers said.

The so-called Knife Crime Prevention Orders, being piloted by the Metropolitan Police from April 6, will apply to children as young as 12, as well as to adults.