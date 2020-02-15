Victoria Beckham must have a secret personal stylist, says fashion guru Susannah Constantine

Victoria Beckham may have built her own fashion empire, but Susannah Constantine suspects she has a secret personal stylist.

Susannah, who made her name on TV fashion show What Not To Wear, let slip her conspiracy theory while describing David Beckham’s wife as a ‘try-hard’.

‘I admire Victoria’s ability to walk in high heels. But I feel her style is not innate – it’s too manufactured and I feel she has a stylist,’ she said.

‘Someone like Tilda Swinton is a true style icon because she’s done it all herself’.

Speaking to Tan France on the My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast she added: ‘Victoria Beckham is just a cliche to me. It’s so try-hard.’

With her estimated fortune of £240 million, I don’t imagine Posh Spice will lose too much sleep over this.

Despite reports that life behind the scenes at This Morning is toxic, presenter Phillip Schofield finds a way to cheer up staff.

I’m told he hands bottles of Moet to researchers who discover interesting nuggets of information about guests.

My source says: ‘If the interviewee responds with something like, “Wow, hardly anyone knew that,” it makes Phil very happy indeed.

‘He will then find the researcher who put that anecdote on his notes and give them a bottle of champagne.’