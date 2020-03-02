Victoria confirms ninth coronavirus case

A woman in her 30s is Victoria’s ninth confirmed coronavirus case.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Sunday the woman landed in Melbourne from Iran.

The Victorian woman travelled from Tehran via Kuala Lumpur and Bali, arriving in Australia around 6am on Friday.

She started feeling unwell while travelling to Melbourne, and authorities are following-up on fellow plane travellers.

The health department said the woman travelled by private car directly home, which eliminates the risk of further public exposure sites.

She was admitted to hospital on Saturday and put in isolation, then confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

Another person who was in contact with the woman will be tested for the virus and has been forced to self-isolate at home for 14 days.