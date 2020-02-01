Victoria Derbyshire ‘asks BBC News bosses if they lied to her’

Victoria Derbyshire today confronted the chief of BBC News, asking if bosses had lied to her about the axing of her BBC Two current affairs programme.

The 51-year-old presenter asked the BBC’s director of news and current affairs Fran Unsworth if they had lied to her and her team about the show’s goals.

Ms Unsworth, who earns £340,000 a year, apologised about the programme being cut, telling the host: ‘I’m paid to make really difficult decisions about this.’

Ms Derbyshire, who earns £215,000 a year, found out about the cut last week after reading it in a newspaper and admitted she was left ‘absolutely devastated’.

But Ms Unsworth said during today’s meeting at Broadcasting House: ‘I’d like to apologise to the team for the way the story emerged, that was not our intention.’

Ms Derbyshire condemned claims by the BBC that it is cutting her show because it failed to grow its live audience.

She tweeted: ‘We were NEVER asked to grow the linear TV audience. Ever. We were asked to grow our digital audience – we did.

‘Our digi figures are huge (our successful digital figures appear to be an inconvenience to those making the decisions).’

She added: ‘Our remit when we were set up: 1. Original journalism 2. Reaching underserved audiences 3. Growing the digital figures. We achieved all three.’

Ms Derbyshire live tweeted from a briefing to BBC staff about the cuts to the news division as part of a cost-reduction drive.

She posted an image of a screen from the presentation, entitled Modernising BBC News, which she said was being streamed to staff elsewhere in the BBC.

She told her followers: ‘Head of internal comms just said to us all, ‘enjoy and relax’.’

And she wrote of the BBC’s director of news and current affairs: ‘Fran Unsworth arrives…. ‘Cheery’ music in room like you hear when you’re your put on hold…..’

An online petition calling for the corporation to reverse the BBC’s decision to cut the programme has more than 30,000 signatures.