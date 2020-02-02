Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner failed to stop exec’s sexual harassment, report says

A bombshell report has accused Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner, 82, of ignoring rampant sexual harassment of the line’s ‘Angel’ models and other misconduct within the company.

Wexner and Ed Razek, his right-hand man at parent company L Brands, ‘presided over an entrenched culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment’ according to the lengthy report on Saturday from the New York Times.

The Times cites interviews with more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court filings and other documents.

The report says that Wexner appeared to turn a blind eye to complaints that Razek harassed Angels including Bella Hadid, and seemed to do nothing about his former associate, the late sex criminal Jefferey Epstein, attempting to recruit women.

A representative for Wexner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com, and he declined to comment to the Times, through a representative.

Razek strenuously denies the allegations, telling the Times: ‘The accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context.’

‘I’ve been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other,’ Razek continued, declining to comment on a detailed list of allegations.

Wexner is the founder and CEO of L Brands, which is the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Pink.

Razek, 71, is the former chief marketing officer of the parent company and for 27 years was in charge of casting the Victoria’s Secret Angels. He resigned last summer after public criticism of his reluctance to hire transgender and plus-sized models.

On multiple occasions, Wexner was heard demeaning women, the Times reports, and Razek is accused of more outrageous behavior.

In 2018, supermodel Bella Hadid was being fitted at the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show when Razek said’forget the panties,’ according to three people present.

Sitting on a couch, he also wondered aloud whether the TV network would allow her to walk ‘down the runway with those perfect t***ies,’ the people said — though one disagreed and believes he said ‘perfect breasts.’

At the same fitting, Razek placed his hand on another model’s underwear-covered crotch, three people said.

A human resources complaint was filed over Razek detailing more than a dozen allegations, the Times reported.

At castings, Razek sometimes asked models in their bras and underwear for their phone numbers, three people who witnessed his advances told the Times. He urged others to sit on his lap.

‘What was most alarming to me, as someone who was always raised as an independent woman, was just how ingrained this behavior was,’ Casey Crowe Taylor, a former public relations employee at Victoria’s Secret who said she had witnessed Razek’s conduct firsthand, told the Times on the record.

‘This abuse was just laughed off and accepted as normal. It was almost like brainwashing. And anyone who tried to do anything about it wasn’t just ignored. They were punished.’

Taylor says that in 2015, Razek confronted her at a company buffet lunch and berated her for getting up for seconds.

He told the 5-foot-10, 140-pound PR staffer that she needed to lay off the pasta and bread as dozens of coworkers looked on, she said.

Taylor says that her complaint to human resources appeared to go nowhere, and that she quit the company a few weeks later.

Epstein, who ran a purported hedge fund, never had any publicly disclosed clients as a money manager, other than the billionaire Wexner.

Last year, Wexner accused Epstein of misappropriating ‘vast sums’ of his fortune while managing his personal finances, and said he had cut ties with Epstein a decade prior.

‘I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced, and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path,’ Wexner wrote in a letter to members of his charitable foundation, which focuses on the development of Jewish professional and volunteer leaders.

Wexner is known to have sold Epstein the Manhattan mansion where he hosted his infamous parties.

For over a decade, from 1995 through 2006, Epstein lied to aspiring models that he worked for Victoria’s Secret and could help them land gigs, according to the Times.

‘I had spent all of my savings getting Victoria’s Secret lingerie to prepare for what I thought would be my audition,’ a woman identified as Jane Doe said in a statement read aloud last summer in a federal court hearing in the Epstein case.

‘But instead it seemed like a casting call for prostitution. I felt like I was in hell,’ she said.

Three L Brands executives told the Times that Wexner was alerted to Epstein’s sick and predatory behavior as early as the mid-1990s — but that there was no sign he ever took action.

Epstein died behind bars in August 2019, a little over a month after he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

In July 2019, the L Brands board hired an outside law firm to investigate what role Epstein played at the company. The findings have not been made public.

Wexner is the longest-serving CEO of a Standard & Poor’s 500 company, having served as CEO for more than five decades.

He founded what would eventually become L Brands in 1963 with one The Limited retail store, according to the company’s website.