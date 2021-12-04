Victory for the silent majority over the self-hating liberal elite’s constant babbling and meddling

Victory for the silent majority over the self-hating liberal elite’s constant jabbering and meddling

LET’S HEAR IT FOR PEOPLE POWER AND THE SHEFFIELD CITIZENS.

For the first time in a long time, there is a good news story.

We certainly deserve one now and then.

The city council planned to change the names of a few streets because they “perpetuated racist or outdated messages.”

They formed the Sheffield Race Equality Commission to look into the situation.

This commission set about the difficult task of erasing Sheffield’s history.

The names of prominent people from two centuries ago who may have had something to do with slavery were strewn across numerous streets.

For instance, Gladstone Street is named after Prime Minister William Gladstone.

And there’s Peel Street, named after Robert Peel.

And there’s a lot more.

The commission also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that none of the 100 statues in Sheffield depicted “non-white” people.

I’m curious if this is because Sheffield has been almost entirely, er, white for 99.9% of its history, which isn’t all that different from the rest of the country.

Locals, on the other hand, revolted when they learned of the complaints.

They told the council, “We don’t want you to change the names of our streets, thank you very much.”

Regardless of what you all think, we like the names they have right now.

As a result, Sheffield City Council agreed with the residents’ viewpoints and stated that no street names would be changed due to their “strong feelings.”

A win for the silent majority over the self-hating liberal elite’s constant jabbering and meddling.

Of course, the council deserves credit for at least giving the residents a say.

Maybe they’ve figured it out.

Sheffield City Council supported banning my friend, Middlesbrough comedian Roy Chubby Brown, from performing in the city not long ago.

Roy’s humour did not “reflect the values” of the city, according to the council leader, Terry Fox, who is a Labour Party member.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

It wouldn’t be nearly as amusing if it did.

Terry Fox, I’m sure, doesn’t have a big laugh.

Regardless, there was a ruckus.

A petition calling for Roy’s performance was signed by over 30,000 people.

In addition, there was a demonstration in the city center.

As a result, as I previously stated, the council may have learned its lesson.

However, it is also a lesson for the rest of us.

We don’t have to put up with the jiggery-wakery any longer.

When our superiors decide it’s time to trash or simply erase our history, we don’t have to sit idly by.

We have the ability to take action.

Because everything comes from the top down in this industry.

It’s true…

