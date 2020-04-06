Video: Field hospital in Central Park should bring relief

The provisional hospital in Central Park, New York, is standing. It was built by the Christian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse. The field hospital is supposed to relieve the city’s hospitals, which are already on the verge of resilience due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the hospital tents and medical equipment, the Christian aid organization has also sent doctors and nurses to Central Park. The military hospital was built in coordination with the New York authorities. “Hospitals across the city are filling up and needing all the help they can get, it said. The state of New York is currently the worst affected by the outbreak of the novel corona virus in the United States. There, the authorities recently reported 600 further deaths and more than 7,300 new infections. According to this, for the first time fewer people died than on the previous day. US government experts estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans may die in the pandemic.