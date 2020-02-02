VIDEO footage shows London police respond to ‘terrorist’ incident after shooting suspect dead

Armed police units have descended on the London suburb of Streatham, after a knife-wielding terror suspect stabbed and injured three people. Video footage shows the moments after the attack and the scale of the response.

London’s Metropolitan Police say they shot a suspected terrorist dead on a shopping street in Streatham on Sunday afternoon, after he stabbed multiple people. Video footage shared on social media shows officers aiming their weapons at the man’s lifeless body, which reportedly was strapped with some sort of “device.”

Police helicopters circled overhead, as police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Even as the suspect lay motionless on the street, police kept their distance from his body and approached with their handguns drawn.

Further video footage from the scene shows people kneeling over a person on the footpath, presumably one of the stabbing victims.

The incident comes two months after police in London shot a jihadist terrorist dead on London Bridge, after he stabbed two people to death. The murderer had a history of terror offenses and was described by a judge several years earlier as a “serious jihadi.” He was on parole at the time of his stabbing spree.

