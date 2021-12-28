Video from a Burlington store shows a suspect slapping women with a bike lock as a 14-year-old girl is killed in a North Hollywood shootout.

The shocking footage of a 14-year-old girl being shot to death in a North Hollywood clothing store has been released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot and killed while trying on clothes with her mother in the store’s dressing room.

Officers fired their guns at a suspect who was assaulting another person with a deadly weapon, killing him, according to the LAPD, and Orellana-Peralta was hit by a bullet that went through a wall during the shooting.

“A word of warning, the images and information you’re about to see may be upsetting,” LAPD officer Stacy Spell said in the video.

“It can be graphic or difficult to watch when a police officer uses force to arrest a suspect or defend against an attack.”

“There is also the possibility that the video contains strong language.”

It is recommended that viewers use discretion, particularly for young children and sensitive viewers.”

911 calls about a “hostile” customer assaulting people inside the store were shown on the video.

A woman was allegedly attacked with a bicycle lock by the suspect, later identified as Daniel Elena Lopez.

The woman was hurt in the head, arms, and face.

When Lopez was found attacking the victim, who was on the floor bleeding from her head, a cop entered the store with a rifle.

One officer exclaimed, “Hey, she’s bleeding! She’s bleeding!”

Lopez is seen in the video being shot multiple times and falling to the ground while being handcuffed by police.

Someone screaming from the dressing rooms could be heard seconds later, off-screen.

Many people believe Orellana-Peralta’s mother screamed, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“Any of the unidentified victims, witnesses, or anyone involved is still being sought by the department,” Spell said.

“The LAPD will continue to investigate and analyze this incident over the coming months,” says the statement.

We’ll continue to interview any new witnesses who come forward and complete any forensic tests that are necessary.

“When the investigation is finished, our critical incident review division will send its findings to the chief of police, who will make a recommendation to the Civilian Board of Police Commissioners.”

The board will consider the evidence to “determine whether the officer’s tactics, weapon drawing and displaying, and use of deadly force in this instance met the high standards expected of all LAPD officers,” according to Spell.

Police Chief Michael Moore issued an order for a transparent investigation and the release of bodycam footage by Monday in a statement released Thursday night.

“By December 27th, I’ve ordered the release of the critical incident video, which will include 911 calls, radio transmissions, body worn video, and any other CCTV and other evidence…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.