Video of child being blown away by Storm Ciara on Blackpool promenade 80mph winds

This is the horrifying moment a young child was blown into the road by gale force Storm Ciara winds.

The family were trying to get to the car park to go home after a night in Blackpool, Lancashire, yesterday afternoon, despite torrential rain and near-record breaking wind speeds.

But the 80mph winds proved too strong as one youngster was knocked off their feet before hurtling forward into the road.

Passers-by screamed as the child fell into the street and risked being hit by a car at around 12.30pm.

The moment was captured on camera by a father-of-one, who tweeted: ‘Blackpool promenade getting walloped by a storm with hurricane style winds. People take their kids for a walk.’

One witness said: ‘It was a really daft thing to do. One of the kids was sent flying.

‘They must have been holidaymakers, there were no locals out and about in the storm.

‘They were given shelter and the little kid who fell over was ok. They were all a bit shaken up. But it could have been a whole lot worse.’

The storm leaked onto Twitter, with several users slamming the family for letting their child out in such poor conditions.

One said: ‘Funny but you have to wonder about the sanity of the parents!’

Someone else posted: ‘All it takes is a car coming and that’s disaster better staying indoors.’

Others joked it was just ‘another day out in Blackpool’.

The town’s famous promenade was battered by the storm, which has seen rivers burst its banks, trees uprooted and homes and businesses flooded.

There are still weather warnings for wind, rain and snow in large parts of the UK today.